Spring breakers say coronavirus pandemic won't stop them from partying

Some college students say they will continue to party despite measures being taken in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Spring breakers seen in a viral video posted by CBS News have been so defiant while vacationing in Miami –– they're downplaying catching the deadly virus altogether and earning fierce criticism.

The coronavirus has killed more than 150 people in the U.S. so far, according to the latest official numbers. In addition, 20% of patients requiring coronavirus hospitalization were between the ages of 20-44, the Centers for Disease Control said. Still, Brady Sluder, one of the spring breakers in the video, said, "whatever happens happens" — showing little fear for the virus.

"If I get corona, I get corona," Sluder said. "At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying. I've been waiting, we've been waiting for Miami spring break for a while. About two months we've had this trip planned, two, three months, and we're just out here to having a good time."

Others in the video were upset the coronavirus pandemic derailed their spring break plans, diminishing the devastating impact its already had.

"It's really messing up with my spring break. What is there to do here other than go to the bars or the beach?" said Brianna Leeder. "And they're closing all of it. I think they're blowing it way out of proportion. I think it's doing way too much."

"This virus ain't that serious," Atlantis Walker said in the interview. "There's more serious things out there like hunger and poverty, and we need to address that."

The young people received plenty of backlash online.

"Will someone please update us on how their grandparents are doing in three months?" one Twitter user wrote..

Another person wrote: "Like, how do I explain to you that other people exist."

"Social Responsibility, it is NOT just about you getting exposed (which you will probably survive) it's also about infecting someone else who may not survive!!!" another tweeted.

In an interview Thursday on "Fox & Friends," Florida Governor Rob DeSantis also had a message for spring breakers: "The message I think for spring breakers is that the party's over in Florida, you're not going to be able to congregate on any beach in the state."

Earlier this week, videos and photos emerged of people flocking to beaches in Florida and ignoring social distancing guidelines. In response, several cities in the Sunshine State have started to close down beach access. Miami-Dade County closed all beaches, parks and other recreational facilities on Thursday morning until further notice.

UPDATE: All beaches, parks & recreational facilities are CLOSED citywide until further notice by order of @MiamiDadeCounty: https://t.co/PdLE3UohVW #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/9izUcrBd49 — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) March 19, 2020

President Trump and top health officials urged young people Wednesday to listen to guidelines and avoid large gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"We don't want them gathering, and I see that they do gather including on beaches, and including in restaurants, young people," Mr. Trump said. "They don't realize that — they're feeling invincible ... But they don't realize that they could be carrying lots of bad things home to their grandmother and grandfather and even their parents. So, we want them to heed the advice ... and I do believe it's getting through."