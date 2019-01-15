New trailer for "Spider-Man: Far from Home" introduces Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio

The official trailer for "Spider-Man: Far From Home" dropped Tuesday and introduced Jake Gyllenhaal into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain "Mysterio." The film hits theaters on July 5, and follows up the much-anticipated "Avengers: Endgame" - which makes its own debut on April 26.

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" picks up with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) appearing at a public event and then taking off for a summer vacation with friends in Europe –– possibly without his signature Spider-Man suit. The overseas adventure starts out normal until Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) appears in Parkers' room and recruits him for duty.

"You got gifts Parker, but you have a job to do," Fury tells Parker. "Are you going to step up or not?"

The trailer goes on to show Mysterio, a longtime nemesis of Spider-Man, fighting off another villain who appears to be "Hydro-Man."

[Spoilers ahead.] "Far From Home" is significant because it shows that Parker and Fury have apparently survived Thanos' apocalyptic finger snap in "Infinity War." With "End Game" being 100 days away, CNET compiled 50 theories about what happened to Parker and other Marvel superheroes after many of them appeared to be killed off.

"Thanos is a big baddie but he reports to a bigger baddie. A bargain will need to be struck with that individual to get our beloved Spider-Man and others back. Evidently (Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel) fits in somewhere," writes CNET producer Tristan Reinhart.