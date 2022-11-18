Merrick Garland names special counsel to oversee Trump documents case, part of Jan. 6 probe Attorney General Merrick Garland named Jack Smith, currently the chief prosecutor for the special counsel at the Hague, to be special counsel overseeing two investigations related to former President Donald Trump: one regarding documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, and the other involving whether anyone interfered with the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election or certification of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021. Watch Garland's announcement in this CBS News Special Report anchored by Major Garrett.