Commuter train in Spain hits collapsed wall, killing at least 1, days after deadly derailment

A commuter train hit a collapsed retaining wall near Barcelona on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring at least 15 people, according to officials in the Catalonia region of northeastern Spain.

The incident came as the country is still reeling from the collision of two high-speed trains on Sunday in Andalusia, in the south of the country, which left at least 40 people dead.

"A retaining wall collapsed onto the tracks, causing an accident involving a passenger train" in the municipality of Gelida, the region's civil protection agency posted on its social media accounts.

Emergency crews respond after a commuter train derailed when a retaining wall collapsed onto the tracks in Gelida, near Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. Joan Mateu Parra / AP

Catalan emergency services said their teams are "treating at least 15 injured people" with 11 ambulances at the scene. Four people were seriously injured, a spokesperson for the fire service in the northeastern region of Catalonia, Claudi Gallardo, told reporters.

Tuesday's train crashed occurred about 35 minutes outside of Barcelona.

Spain in mourning following deadly derailment

The crash near Barcelona came as Spain began three days of mourning for the victims in Sunday's deadly derailment.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain on Tuesday visited Adamuz, the site of the Andalusia crash, and thanked responders, healthcare workers and the volunteers, who continued search efforts for more victims in the wreckage, the royal palace said.

Spanish police said 159 people were injured. Andalusia's regional emergency services said 41 people remained hospitalized on Monday, 12 of whom were in intensive care units. Another 81 passengers were discharged by late Monday afternoon, authorities said.