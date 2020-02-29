How to watch the South Carolina primary

South Carolina is Joe Biden's contest to lose, as candidates face their fates with the voters in South Carolina on Saturday. It's also the final contest before Super Tuesday.

Biden is leading in the polls, but the latest CBS News poll in the state has Bernie Sanders just a few points behind him, with Biden at 28% and Sanders at 23%. How well Biden performs in the state could have a significant impact on his performance in Super Tuesday states.

How to watch

What: South Carolina primary

South Carolina primary Date: Saturday, February 29, 2020

Saturday, February 29, 2020 Time : Coverage throughout the day. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET

: Coverage throughout the day. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET Where to watch results: CBSN

CBSN Analysis : Coverage of the results will be carried on CBSN and in the video player above.

: Coverage of the results will be carried on CBSN and in the video player above. Live updates : Follow along with the CBSNews.com

: Follow along with the CBSNews.com Download the free CBS News app for complete coverage of the 2020 presidential race.

South Carolina is an open primary state, meaning Republicans could vote in the Democratic primary. The GOP primary in the state was canceled, as other Republican contests have been.

Biden won a key endorsement from Democratic majority whip Jim Clyburn earlier this week. South Carolina has long been called Biden's "firewall," and he has long touted his support among the state's black voters. The state is seen as a bellwether for Democrats, since black voters, considered crucial for the party's victory in November, make up a majority of the Democratic party electorate in the state.

In the fall, Biden had a 28-point lead in the state, but it's dwindled to a single-digit lead, according to a CBS News Battleground Tracker poll from February 23. A Monmouth University poll published Thursday had Biden back with a 20-point lead, 36% to Sanders' 16% and Tom Steyer's 16%.

The candidates met for a fiery debate Wednesday in Charleston, the last debate before the primary and Super Tuesday. Pete Buttigieg tried to make the case that Sanders is too liberal for the country and will hurt Democrats down ballot, potentially putting the House of Representatives back in Republican hands.

President Trump, meanwhile, took his opportunity to blast the Democratic field at a rally in South Carolina on Friday night.

"Who the hell is easier to beat?" the president asked the crowd, telling them to choose by cheering either Biden or Sanders.

"I don't know, I think Crazy Bernie has it," he said.