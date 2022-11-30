We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pet insurance can be valuable to have at most stages of your pet's life. Getty Images

Pet insurance provides millions of owners a unique opportunity to protect both their pet and their bank account. In exchange for a minimal fee to a provider each month, dog and cat owners can rest assured knowing that their beloved pet has guaranteed medical care - and they will have the financial support to endure any emergencies or illnesses.

Because pet insurance isn't as well known as more traditional insurance types like health, life and car insurance, owners may not know when to sign up with a policy. But like those other types of protection, there are better times to find a cost-effective and reliable plan than others.

If you're considering pet insurance then start with a free online price quote so you know exactly what to expect.

3 of the best times to buy pet insurance

Pet insurance can be valuable to have at most stages of your pet's life. But if you're looking to get the most return on your investment, it pays to act during one of these three times:

When the pet is young

A young pet is less likely to encounter serious health issues than an older one. That relatively low risk will be reflected in lower premiums to pay each month.

"Younger pets tend to cost less to insure than older ones, and since certain breeds of dogs and cats are prone to different medical issues, your pet's breed can affect your price as well," pet insurer Fetch by The Dodo notes. "Where you live also factors in, since the cost of veterinary care varies from place to place."

While it may be too late to change things like breed and location, you can still act to secure a policy now while your pet is as young as it ever will be.

You can easily start checking prices online now.

When the pet is healthy

Pet insurance provider's won't cover your pet's pre-existing conditions so it pays to get a policy locked in before those issues arise.

"A pre-existing condition is any injury or illness which occurs or shows symptoms before coverage starts or during a waiting period," pet insurer Spot explains on their website. "A condition is considered pre-existing whether or not it's been officially diagnosed or treated; all that matters is when it occurred or symptoms first displayed."

"A pre-existing condition is anything that happens before you enroll or during the waiting period," Fetch by The Dodo explains. "Like other providers, we don't cover pre-existing conditions."

So if you want comprehensive coverage at a reasonable price point it pays to secure a plan soon, before any nagging health issues arise.

If your pet already has pre-existing conditions, however, there may be another time to act.

After a pre-existing condition has cleared

If your furry friend didn't clear the window of pre-existing conditions - and you can afford to wait - then hold off for a bit. That's because some pet insurance providers will eventually provide coverage if a persistent health issue has cleared.

"However, with plans provided by Spot, this doesn't mean the condition can't be covered in the future if the condition is curable," they explain. "An injury or illness that is curable, cured, and free of treatment and symptoms for 180 days will no longer be regarded as pre-existing, with the exception of knee and ligament conditions. If a knee or ligament condition occurs before the coverage effective date or during a waiting period, any future ones won't be covered."

Lemonade pet insurance goes one step further when clarifying which conditions will and won't be covered.

"A cured condition is a temporary condition or injury that is resolved for at least 12 months and may be considered for coverage in eligible states (check with customer service to find out if curable conditions are covered in your state)," the pet insurer notes. "Knee or ligament conditions and chronic conditions such as allergies, asthma or cancer cannot be cured.

Answer a few simple questions online to find out what coverage your pet can get now.

The bottom line

While pet insurance can be valuable at many stages of a pet's life and the individual circumstances of each pet varies, there are generally better times to secure a policy than others. So, if your pet is young, healthy or has fully recovered from a persistent health issue, then it probably makes sense to act soon.

Start with a free price quote online now.