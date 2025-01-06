See photos of snow in Washington, D.C., as nation's capital gets multiple inches

The nation's capital woke up to a snowstorm Monday, the same day Congress convened to certify President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 election.
The winter weather hit much of the U.S., causing widespread flight and train cancellations.
The snowfall was the most Washington, D.C., has seen since 2022, according to WUSA, a CBS affiliate.
How much snow has fallen in Washington, D.C.?
According to the National Weather Service's preliminary snowfall totals Monday afternoon, Washington, D.C., had around 5.5 inches of snow.
How many inches of snow are forecast in Washington, D.C.?
A winter storm warning was in effect in D.C. and the surrounding area until early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.
"Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches, with amounts of up to 12 inches" were possible, the agency said Monday morning.
See photos of the snow below.
Nicole Brown Chau
Nicole Brown Chau is an associate managing editor for push and platforms on CBS News' Growth and Engagement team. She has previously reported on local New York City news, politics and crime.