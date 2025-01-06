See photos of snow in Washington, D.C., as nation's capital gets multiple inches

Dangerous weather conditions in U.S. as snow blankets several states

The nation's capital woke up to a snowstorm Monday, the same day Congress convened to certify President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 election.

The winter weather hit much of the U.S., causing widespread flight and train cancellations.

The snowfall was the most Washington, D.C., has seen since 2022, according to WUSA, a CBS affiliate.

How much snow has fallen in Washington, D.C.?

According to the National Weather Service's preliminary snowfall totals Monday afternoon, Washington, D.C., had around 5.5 inches of snow.

How many inches of snow are forecast in Washington, D.C.?

A winter storm warning was in effect in D.C. and the surrounding area until early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

"Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches, with amounts of up to 12 inches" were possible, the agency said Monday morning.

See photos of the snow below.

Snow falls on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2025. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Crews work before dawn to clear snow from the steps on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Workers clear snow from paths near the White House. NATHAN HOWARD / Getty Images

The Washington Monument is seen under heavy snowfall in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2025. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Commuters walk through the snow at the Fort Totten Metro station in Washington, D.C. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A woman on skis walks her dog along the National Mall as snow falls during a winter storm on Jan. 6, 2025. JEMAL COUNTESS/AFP via Getty Images

Snow falls on the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 6, 2025. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A snowplow clears snow outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2025, prior to Congress certifying Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A child skis in Stanton Park on Capitol Hill during a snow storm. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Snow covers a neighborhood in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2025. Lena Klimkeit/picture alliance via Getty Images

A man shovels snow near the Smithsonian National Zoo. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

A man runs along the National Mall as snow falls during a winter storm. JEMAL COUNTESS/AFP via Getty Images

A view of the West Wing of the White House as snow falls during a winter storm on Jan. 6, 2025. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol is visible as a woman walks through a winter storm in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images