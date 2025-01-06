Watch CBS News
See photos of snow in Washington, D.C., as nation's capital gets multiple inches

By Nicole Brown Chau

Dangerous weather conditions in U.S.
The nation's capital woke up to a snowstorm Monday, the same day Congress convened to certify President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 election.

The winter weather hit much of the U.S., causing widespread flight and train cancellations

The snowfall was the most Washington, D.C., has seen since 2022, according to WUSA, a CBS affiliate.

How much snow has fallen in Washington, D.C.?

According to the National Weather Service's preliminary snowfall totals Monday afternoon, Washington, D.C., had around 5.5 inches of snow.

How many inches of snow are forecast in Washington, D.C.?

A winter storm warning was in effect in D.C. and the surrounding area until early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said. 

"Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches, with amounts of up to 12 inches" were possible, the agency said Monday morning.

See photos of the snow below.

Washington Snow Closes Federal Offices And Hits Air, Road Travel
Snow falls on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2025. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Winter Storm Brings Snow From Midwest To East Coast
Crews work before dawn to clear snow from the steps on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Winter Storm Brings Snow From Midwest To East Coast
Workers clear snow from paths near the White House. NATHAN HOWARD / Getty Images
US-WEATHER-WINTER-STORM
The Washington Monument is seen under heavy snowfall in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2025. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Washington Snow Closes Federal Offices And Hits Air, Road Travel
Commuters walk through the snow at the Fort Totten Metro station in Washington, D.C. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US-WEATHER-WINTER-STORM
A woman on skis walks her dog along the National Mall as snow falls during a winter storm on Jan. 6, 2025. JEMAL COUNTESS/AFP via Getty Images
Washington Snow Closes Federal Offices And Hits Air, Road Travel
Snow falls on the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 6, 2025. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS
A snowplow clears snow outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2025, prior to Congress certifying Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Snow Jan 6
A child skis in Stanton Park on Capitol Hill during a snow storm. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Weather in the USA
Snow covers a neighborhood in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2025. Lena Klimkeit/picture alliance via Getty Images
US-WEATHER-WINTER-STORM
A man shovels snow near the Smithsonian National Zoo. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
US-WEATHER-WINTER-STORM
A man runs along the National Mall as snow falls during a winter storm. JEMAL COUNTESS/AFP via Getty Images
US-WEATHER-WINTER-STORM
A view of the West Wing of the White House as snow falls during a winter storm on Jan. 6, 2025. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Winter Storm Brings Snow From Midwest To East Coast
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol is visible as a woman walks through a winter storm in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images
Nicole Brown Chau

Nicole Brown Chau is an associate managing editor for push and platforms on CBS News' Growth and Engagement team. She has previously reported on local New York City news, politics and crime.

