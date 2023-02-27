Snapchat launches "My AI," its own ChatGPT-powered chatbot

Artificial intelligence could create more jobs than it displaces

Popular social media app Snapchat on Monday launched its own chatbot called "My AI," using the latest version of OpenAI's rapidly growing generative text tool, ChatGPT.

My AI is a custom chatbot that for now is only available to Snapchat+ users, who pay $3.99 per month to access "exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features."

Snapchat bills the new pseudo companion as a "fun and experimental sidekick."

"Chat about your day or write a haiku about your bestie," Snapchat said in a demo of My AI.

My AI can also recommend birthday presents for friends, help users plan weekend trips, and suggest dinner recipes, Snapchat said in a press release announcing the new feature.

That chatbot can also be named, according to the company.

Embraced by professionals, despite bugs

Professionals in diverse fields have been quick to embrace ChatGPT, using it as an administrative assistant, to produce written content, and even perform legal functions.

ChatGPT, which first became available for public use in December, has acquired new users faster than the most popular consumer apps created to date, amassing 57 million monthly active users in its first month of availability.

Initially, My AI will only be available to Snapchat+ users. Snapchat

Experts have been awed by its capabilities but also concerned by the confidence with which the generative text tool can occasionally spit out misinformation.

"Prone to hallucinations"

Snapchat cautioned that "as with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything."

"Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance!" Snapchat added.

The company will store user conversations with My AI and review them to improve accuracy. It encourages users not to share secrets with My AI, or to rely on it for advice.

At the same time, Snapchat encourages members to ask My AI for dinner and gift recommendations and for help making weekend plans.

Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel said the company's embrace of AI-powered chatbots comes as AI is increasingly integrated into our day-to-day lives.

"The big idea is that in addition to talking to our friends and family every day, we're going to talk to AI every day," he told The Verge. "And this is something we're well positioned to do as a messaging service."