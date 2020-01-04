Slack outage hits workers returning after holidays

Slack, the online messaging platform which services over 10 million people, experienced an outage Monday as workers returned to the platform after the holidays. The company said "all hands" were on deck to investigate the issue.

"Customers may experience issues connecting to Slack to loading channels at this time. Our team is on the case and we will keep you posted. Apologies for any disruption," the company said in a statement.

Users began reported issues with Slack around 10 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector.com. The company posted its first message addressing the incident at 10:14 a.m.

The Slack app icon appears on a computer screen. Kiichiro Sato / AP

This story is developing. Check back for updates.