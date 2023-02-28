Should seniors buy whole life insurance?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Life insurance is a crucial component of your financial plan, protecting your loved ones from potentially devastating financial losses they could experience if you pass away. Your beneficiaries can use your policy's death benefit to cover living expenses and pay off debts and final expenses.

Older Americans can benefit from senior life insurance with a term or whole life policy. A term life insurance policy provides inexpensive coverage for a specific period, usually between 10 and 30 years, and pays out a benefit upon your death. Seniors can also benefit from a whole life insurance policy, which is a type of permanent policy with a cash component you can access while alive to pay off debt, cover an expensive medical bill or any other purpose.

Why seniors should buy whole life insurance

Whole life insurance is the most popular form of permanent insurance. It can help seniors in numerous ways. Here's how:

Never expires: As a type of permanent insurance, whole life insurance covers you for the rest of your life as long as you make your monthly payments.

As a type of permanent insurance, whole life insurance covers you for the rest of your life as long as you make your monthly payments. Fixed premiums: With some types of permanent life insurance, premiums can adjust over time. But whole life insurance policies come with predictable, fixed premiums that remain the same.

With some types of permanent life insurance, premiums can adjust over time. But whole life insurance policies come with predictable, fixed premiums that remain the same. Cash value: Whole life insurance nearly always includes "cash value," which operates like a savings account. A portion of your monthly premium goes into your cash value account, which grows tax-deferred over time.

Whole life insurance nearly always includes "cash value," which operates like a savings account. A portion of your monthly premium goes into your cash value account, which grows tax-deferred over time. Can borrow from cash value: Generally, borrowing amounts vary by lender, but you can usually borrow up to 90% of your policy's value. Keep in mind, any amount you borrow from your whole life insurance policy is deducted from your death benefit if you do not repay the outstanding balance.

The benefits of a whole life insurance policy do come with a price. Whole life insurance tends to come with higher premiums than term life insurance because it lasts for the rest of your life and includes a cash value account that can accumulate tax-deferred.

How much should seniors pay for whole life insurance?

The amount you can expect to pay for whole life insurance, regardless of age, depends on your age, gender, health, coverage limits and other factors. Typically, senior women tend to pay less than their male counterparts and premium quotes are usually higher the older you get.

As a general reference, here is what a $250,000 policy might cost a non-smoking person in good health living in California, according to their age and sex.

50-year-old non-smoking female in good health: $215 to $260 per month

$215 to $260 per month 50-year-old non-smoking male in good health: $260 to $300 per month

$260 to $300 per month 60-year-old non-smoking female in good health: $333 to $415 per month

$333 to $415 per month 60-year-old non-smoking male in good health: $415 to $490 per month

As with any life insurance product, it's smart practice to compare multiple life insurance providers to find the lowest premiums. But consider choosing a provider based on more than price alone. You'll want to find a policy with the best balance of premium, coverage amounts and the guaranteed growth rate in the cash value account, which typically ranges from 1% to 2%. You can use the table below to start comparing some top providers on the market.

Why seniors may want to choose term life insurance instead

While the cash value benefit of a whole life insurance policy is attractive to many seniors, it may not make sense for everyone. Here are some scenarios where you might consider getting a term life insurance policy instead:

You want a lower premium. Term life insurance is likely your most affordable option, especially for seniors. Premiums for term life insurance policies are typically five to 15 times cheaper

Term life insurance is likely your most affordable option, especially for seniors. Premiums for term life insurance policies are typically five to 15 times You only need short-term coverage. Term life insurance may make sense if you plan on paying off your mortgage and other debts within the next several years, and you only need life insurance until then.

Term life insurance may make sense if you plan on paying off your mortgage and other debts within the next several years, and you only need life insurance until then. You want simplicity and flexibility. Term life insurance doesn't come with cash value benefits. It gives you a straightforward policy with a death benefit. You can choose the length of the term to suit your needs. You also have the choice to renew your policy or convert it to a whole life policy if your needs change.

The bottom line

If you're looking for permanent insurance that lasts your lifetime, whole life insurance may be a viable option. The most significant benefit of whole life insurance is its cash value component, which grows tax-deferred. But if you simply need affordable life insurance for a specific period or coverage amount, consider getting a term life insurance policy, instead. Ultimately, your best option will depend on how well each policy helps you achieve your personal and financial goals.