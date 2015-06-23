I was going through some papers and found the prayer card from Robert Kennedy's funeral in June 8th, 1968 which my mother attended. She had covered him as a reporter in Washington. The remarks on the back from the famous speech he gave after hearing the news of Martin Luther King's assassination touched some of the same notes sounded in the wake of the massacre in Charleston.
Short take: RFK prayer card
John Dickerson is the anchor of CBS News' Face the Nation, the number one Sunday morning public affairs program. He also serves as Political Director for CBS News, is a contributor to Slate Magazine, and is the author of On Her Trail.