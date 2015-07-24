Short take: New questions over Hillary Clinton's emails

(CBS News) WASHINGTON -- Today's early morning focus of political insiders is the report that two inspectors general have asked the Justice Department to open a criminal investigation into whether sensitive government information was mishandled in connection with the personal email account Hillary Clinton used as secretary of state.

The story is shifting and moving as new information comes in about precisely what is being investigated. Is it Clinton-related, or is it about emails that were unclassified when she handled them but have now been

classified (which would suggest the probe isn't so focused on Clinton herself). Whatever the ultimate disposition of that story, this is a familiar exercise for the Clinton campaign.

Hillary Clinton was set to deliver an economic speech today. Now it's almost certain to get overshadowed by the coverage of this report about the inspectors general. What was the speech about? In the speech, Clinton will ask business to "break free from the tyranny of today's earnings report" and instead take the long view on growth and corporate culture. That's the same issue we and the candidates face with elections. How to break free from the tyranny of today's news report and take the long view. That's an issue at the heart of coverage (some would say over-coverage) of Donald Trump too.

What's a momentary flash news moment and what's a more important enduring issue that requires conversation and attention? Clinton is both speaking about the tension between the long term and short term and experiencing it.