Shopko Stores files for bankruptcy, plans 100 store closings

General merchandise retailer Shopko on Wednesday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it would close more than 100 stores as part of its reorganization plan.

The troubled company, already in the midst of closing more than 60 stores, added 38 more store closures with its bankruptcy announcement, a spokesperson confirmed to CBS MoneyWatch. Shopko was not immediately able say how many of its 18,000 employees might be affected by the store closures.

Shopko is relocating over 20 optical centers to freestanding locations, and conducting an auction process for its pharmacy business, it said in a news release. It's secured up to $480 million in financing from a group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank that will let it continue operating, Shopko said.

"This decision is a difficult, but necessary one," Russ Steinhorst, Shopko's CEO, said in the statement. "In a challenging retail environment, we have had to make some very tough choices, but we are confident that by operating a smaller and more focused store footprint, we will be able to build a stronger Shopko that will better serve our customers, vendors, employees and other stakeholders through this process."

Purchased by Sun Capital Partners, a private-equity firm, for about $1.1 billion in 2005, the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company operates 363 stores in 24 states under varying formats, according to its website.

Founded by a pharmacist in 1962, Shopko went public in 1991. It generated $3 billion a year in revenue in 2017, according to a spokesperson.

Here is a list of stores -- operating under the Shopko, Hometown and Express names -- the bankrupt company plans to close:

Hometown - 333 S. LINCOLN, BURLINGTON, CO, 80807

Hometown - 401 US HIGHWAY 24, LEADVILLE, CO, 80461

Hometown - 415 US HIGHWAY 24 N, BUENA VISTA, CO, 81211

Shopko - 313 NORTH ROOSEVELT AVE, BURLINGTON, IA, 52601

Shopko - 4810 AVENUE O, FORT MADISON, IA, 52627

Hometown - 2402 CENTRAL AVE., ESTHERVILLE, IA, 51334

Hometown - 200 RED BULL DIVISION DRIVE, WEBSTER CITY, IA, 50595

Hometown - 1620 N. 2ND STREET, CHEROKEE, IA, 51012

Hometown - 1180 S 16TH ST, CLARINDA, IA, 51632

Hometown - 911 S K AVE, VINTON, IA, 52349

Hometown - 808 4TH ST. SOUTHEAST, HAMPTON, IA, 50441

Hometown - 2220 HWY 175 WEST, ONAWA, IA, 51040

Hometown - 106 SMITH STREET, BLOOMFIELD, IA, 52537

Hometown - 1425 EDGINGTON AVENUE, ELDORA, IA, 50627

Shopko - 2100 CALDWELL BLVD., NAMPA, ID, 83651

Shopko - 8105 W FAIRVIEW AVENUE, BOISE, ID, 83704

Shopko - 2655 SOUTH BROADWAY AVE, BOISE, ID, 83706

Hometown - 110 WATTERS DRIVE, DWIGHT, IL, 60420

Hometown - 1520 W. 9TH STREET, MOUNT CARMEL, IL, 62863

Hometown - 2052 E COMMERCIAL AVE, LOWELL, IN, 46356

Hometown - 1215 E. MAIN STREET, ATTICA, IN, 47918

Hometown - 840 NORTH U.S. 41, ROCKVILLE, IN, 47872

Hometown - 100 CROSS COUNTRY PLAZA, BATESVILLE, IN, 47006

Hometown - 710 N LL AND G AVENUE, ANTHONY, KS, 67003

Hometown - 87 S FOSSIL ST, RUSSELL, KS, 67665

Hometown - 1401 STATE STREET, PHILLIPSBURG, KS, 67661

Hometown - 821 WEST CRAWFORD STREET, CLAY CENTER, KS, 67432

Hometown - 1702 MAIN STREET, SCOTT CITY, KS, 67871

Hometown - 1212 W. MAIN STREET, LYONS, KS, 67554

Hometown - 908 E. 14TH STREET, LARNED, KS, 67550

Hometown - 300 CROSS STREET, BURLINGTON, KS, 66839

Hometown - E 9916 M28 EAST, WETMORE, MI, 49895

Hometown - 3825 S. HURON ROAD, STANDISH, MI, 48658

Hometown - 56419 POKAGON STREET, DOWAGIAC, MI, 49047

Shopko - 2820 HWY 63 SOUTH, ROCHESTER, MN, 55904

Shopko - 1001 HIGHWAY 15 SOUTH, FAIRMONT, MN, 56031

Hometown - 416 U.S. HIGHWAY 59, MAHNOMEN, MN, 56557

Hometown - 216 MAIN AVENUE NE, WARROAD, MN, 56763

Hometown - 810 DIEKMANN DRIVE, PAYNESVILLE, MN, 56362

Hometown - 101 S. POLK, ALBANY, MO, 64402

Hometown - 812 HARVEST HILLS DRIVE, CARROLLTON, MO, 64633

Hometown - 459 GRAND AVE, MEMPHIS, MO, 63555

Hometown - 600 US HIGHWAY 2E, WOLF POINT, MT, 59201

Hometown - 117 WEST 1ST AVENUE, PLENTYWOOD, MT, 59254

Hometown - 602 MAIN AVENUE WEST, ROLLA, ND, 58367

Hometown - 1420 NORTH 7TH STREET, OAKES, ND, 58474

Hometown - 1709 MAIN STREET, LIBSON, ND, 58054

Hometown - 935 3RD STREET SE, MAYVILLE, ND, 58257

Hometown - 1900 HWY 49, BEULAH, ND, 58523

Shopko - 4200 SOUTH 27TH STREET, LINCOLN S, NE, 68502

Shopko - 601 GALVIN ROAD SOUTH, BELLEVUE, NE, 68005

Shopko - 100 SOUTH 66TH STREET, LINCOLN, NE, 68510

Shopko - 3400 NORTH 27TH STREET, LINCOLN, NE, 68521

Shopko - 6845 SOUTH 27TH STREET, LINCOLN, NE, 68512

Hometown - 133 TROTTER AVENUE, ORD, NE, 68862