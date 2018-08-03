Shiggy, comedian behind "In My Feelings" challenge, warns against jumping out of cars

The comedian behind the "In My Feelings" challenge is addressing the viral dance craze that's prompted police departments and safety officials around the world to warn against the trend. Shiggy, who was born Shaquille Mitchell, posted a video of himself dancing to the Drake song "In My Feelings" back in June. Millions of people tweeted about the challenge but some took it to dangerous extremes by jumping out of moving cars to perform the dance.

An Iowa teenager was in intensive care after fracturing her skull during a failed attempt. Shiggy told CBS News he never expected people to get hurt in his challenge and called the response to the dance "crazy" and "overwhelming."

"The 'do the Shiggy' challenge started with me doing a dance outside in the street with my friends," he said. "But it got escalated to a different level… The message I have for kids doing this challenge is to be safe, stay in a safe area and just do the dance, you don't have to get outside your car or do it in a moving car or anything involving a car you can do this anywhere. So kids be safe."

Drake himself took the "In My Feelings" challenge to the next level when he released a new music video Thursday night. In it, he pokes fun at Shiggy.



