Shaquem Griffin, a linebacker with one hand, wows scouts at NFL combine

Can a one-handed linebacker make it in the NFL? Shaquem Griffin made his case that he can with an electrifying performance before scouts and coaches at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The event can get repetitive, literally. Hundreds of prospects lifting, jumping, and running, day after day. But Griffin elevated everything -- bench pressing 225 pounds 20 times with a prosthetic hand, and running the fastest 44-yard dash of any linebacker in more than a decade.

Griffin was born with a condition called amniotic band syndrome. His hand was underdeveloped and amputated when he was 4 years old. But at the University of Central Florida, he became a star.

Social media exploded following his performance. Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who plays with Shaquem's twin Shaquille tweeted if he "doesn't get drafted in the first two days, the system is broken."

If @Shaquemgriffin doesn’t get drafted in the first two days the system is broken. Productive and performed well at the combine. Played well against high level competition. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 4, 2018

Former NFL linebacker DeMarcus Ware chimed in, writing "you got my vote!"

Not bad for a player who was invited only after another player pulled out.

"My goal was six, everybody in the stands was hyping me up," Griffin said. "I got the guys I'm here with hyping me up. It felt amazing."

A steely determination was on full display, something he joked about with his brother last month while training in Dallas.

"I am telling you I will beat his time," Shaquem said to his brother.

"Don't put this much pressure on yourself. This is something they write down, and it's on the internet. You can't get out of it," Shaquille said, laughing.

As it turns out, identical times for identical twins.