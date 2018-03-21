Shaggy, Sting to perform at Queen Elizabeth's birthday party

Sting, Shaggy and Shawn Mendes will be among the performers helping Queen Elizabeth ring in her 92nd birthday. "The Queen's Birthday Party" will take place on Elizabeth's actual birthday, April 21, at Royal Albert Hall in London.

Other artists performing at the show will include Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Anne Marie, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and more. According to a release from the palace, "many members of the Royal Family" will attend the celebration. Tickets are also available to members of the public.

The event will be filmed and broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Radio 2.

Elizabeth will celebrate her birthday again in June, at the annual Trooping the Colour celebration.

Spring will be busy for the royal family, between the birthday festivities, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May, and the expected birth of Prince William and Duchess Kate's third child.

On Tuesday, Kensington Palace released the details on Harry and Markle's wedding cake, saying it will be a lemon elderflower concoction incorporating "the bright flavors of spring." It'll be covered with buttercream, and adorned with fresh flowers.