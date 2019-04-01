Computer issues hit several major airlines, FAA says

Several major airlines were having computer problems to start the workweek but they appeared to be getting resolved. The Federal Aviation Administration told CBS News several carriers were "experiencing issues with a flight planning weight and balance program called Aerodata. Mainline operations and regional operations" were being "impacted to varying degrees." Affected airlines included Southwest, United, JetBlue, Alaska and Delta.

Southwest said it issued a ground stop as a result but lifted it after 40 minutes, adding it involved "an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning. Scattered flight delays are anticipated and Customers should check Southwest.com for the latest updates on specific flights."

Delta said, "A brief third-party technology issue that prevented some Delta Connection flights from being dispatched on time this morning has been resolved. No cancellations are expected due to the issue and our teams are working to resolve some resulting delays."

There was no other immediate word on the impact on other airlines' operations.