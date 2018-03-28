Russian ex-spy was likely poisoned by nerve agent at front door, U.K. police say

MOSCOW -- British police say they believe a Russian ex-spy and his daughter first came into contact with a military-grade nerve agent at their front door.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon says in a statement Wednesday police are now focusing their investigation in and around Sergei Skripal's home.

London's Metropolitan Police say they have "identified the highest concentration of the nerve agent, to-date, as being on the front door of the address."

The revelation is significant because it's the first time police have offered any suggestion about where Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned. Police have also searched a variety of sites around Salisbury, including a pub, a restaurant and a cemetery.

Britain blames Russia for the poisoning, triggering a diplomatic dispute between Moscow and Western countries. Moscow vehemently denies any involvement.

Skripal's niece has said her uncle and cousin have only a slim chance of surviving.

"Out of 99 percent I have maybe 1 percent of hope," Viktoria Skripal told BBC News. "Whatever it was has given them a very small chance of survival."

Viktoria Skripal also said that her uncle's mother had not been told of the incident. "The first priority was to protect our granny so that she wouldn't hear or find out anything," she said.

