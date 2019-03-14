Sephora drops partnership with Lori Laughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade amid college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli is starting to feel the backlash over her parents' alleged involvement in the massive college admissions scandal. Amid a flurry of criticism and #boycottsephora tweets, Sephora is ending its relationship with Giannulli — the 19-year-old social media influencer whose parents, actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get her and her sister designated as recruits to the USC crew team, despite the fact that neither girl ever rowed crew.

Olivia Jade apparently capitalized on her experience at USC with sponsored posts for various brands. She also worked with beauty retailer Sephora on numerous occasions to promote its products, attend events and collaborate on the Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection Bronze & Illuminate Palette.

Olivia Jade Giannulli attends the Sephora Collection #Lipstories launch on Dec. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Sephora Collection

Sephora put out a statement Thursday announcing the end of the partnership. "After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately," a Sephora spokesperson told CBS News.

The $28 Olivia Jade palette with Sephora was launched in December 2018; it was restocked in January 2019 after selling out.

"I want to say a huge thank you to my subscribers for believing in me and making it possible for me to have the opportunity to create such a beautiful palette with Sephora Collection," Giannulli said in the description of the palette — which is no longer available — on Sephora's website. "This has been such a dream of mine and without all of you, it could have never happened. Thank you for allowing this to be my reality. I hope to see all of you glowing to the Gods. Love you forever. "

Giannulli has also been sponsored by a number of other companies, including TRESemmé, Princess Polly, Smile Direct Club, Amazon Prime Student, Clinique, Lulus, Windsor, Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, Conair, Boohoo and Smashbox Cosmetics. CBS News has reached out to these brands for comment about whether those business relationships continue, and will update this story accordingly.

In a now-viral video on her YouTube channel, which Giannulli posted last August, she said, "I do want the experience of, like, game days, partying. I don't really care about school, as you guys all know." She has also said that she only went to college because her parents wanted her to.

Loughlin and her husband are among the dozens of wealthy parents accused in the scheme that prosecutors said lasted nearly a decade. Loughlin, known as Aunt Becky on the TV sitcom "Full House," was released on $1 million bond hours after she was taken into FBI custody in Los Angeles Wednesday. She appeared in federal court on conspiracy charges Wednesday afternoon.