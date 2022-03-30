Where senators stand on Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination
Washington — The Senate is poised to vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court in the coming weeks, and with the conclusion of her marathon confirmation hearings, a steady flow of senators are revealing whether they will support the first Black woman to be tapped for the nation's highest court.
Jackson needs the backing of a simple majority of senators in order for her nomination to clear the Senate and for the judge to take her seat on the Supreme Court. She is expected to win support from the 48 Democrats and two independents who caucus with Democrats, and Jackson received her first Republican backer Wednesday, when Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced her intent to vote to confirm her to the Supreme Court.
The White House and Democratic leaders have been hoping Jackson will be confirmed with support from senators in both parties, and Collins is so far the only Republican to announce her plan to vote "yes." Other GOP senators who are considered possible votes in support of Jackson, namely Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have not yet said what they will do.
Here is where senators currently stand on Jackson's nomination, according to their most recent comments:
Senators who support Jackson's confirmation
Republicans
- Susan Collins, Maine
Democrats
- Joe Manchin, West Virginia
- Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin
- Chuck Schumer, New York
- Dick Durbin, Illinois
- Michael Bennet, Colorado
- Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut
- Cory Booker, New Jersey
- Sherrod Brown, Ohio
- Ben Cardin, Maryland
- Tom Carper, Delaware
- Bob Casey, Pennsylvania
- Chris Coons, Delaware
- Tammy Duckworth, Illinois
- Dianne Feinstein, California
- Kirsten Gillibrand, New York
- Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire
- Martin Heinrich, New Mexico
- John Hickenlooper, Colorado
- Mazie Hirono, Hawaii
- Tim Kaine, Virginia
- Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota
- Patrick Leahy, Vermont
- Ben Ray Luján, New Mexico
- Ed Markey, Massachusetts
- Robert Menendez, New Jersey
- Jeff Merkley, Oregon
- Chris Murphy, Connecticut
- Patty Murray, Washington
- Jon Ossoff, Georgia
- Alex Padilla, California
- Gary Peters, Michigan
- Jack Reed, Rhode Island
- Jacky Rosen, Nevada
- Bernie Sanders, Vermont
- Brian Schatz, Hawaii
- Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire
- Tina Smith, Minnesota
- Debbie Stabenow, Michigan
- Jon Tester, Montana
- Chris Van Hollen, Maryland
- Mark Warner, Virginia
- Raphael Warnock, Georgia
- Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts
- Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island
- Ron Wyden, Oregon
Senators who oppose Jackson's confirmation
Republicans
- Mitch McConnell, Kentucky
- John Boozman, Arkansas
- Mike Braun, Indiana
- John Cornyn, Texas
- Ted Cruz, Texas
- Josh Hawley, Missouri
- Ron Johnson, Wisconsin
- Cynthia Lummis, Wyoming
- Roger Marshall, Kansas
- Jerry Moran, Kansas
- Rand Paul, Kentucky
- Marco Rubio, Florida
- Ben Sasse, Nebraska
- Rick Scott, Florida
- Thom Tillis, North Carolina
- John Thune, South Dakota
- Roger Wicker, Mississippi
Senators who haven't said
Republicans
- Mitt Romney, Utah
- Lisa Murkowski, Alaska
- John Barrasso, Wyoming
- Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee
- Roy Blunt, Missouri
- Richard Burr, North Carolina
- Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia
- Bill Cassidy, Louisiana
- Tom Cotton, Arkansas
- Kevin Cramer, North Dakota
- Mike Crapo, Idaho
- Steve Daines, Montana
- Joni Ernst, Iowa
- Deb Fischer, Nebraska
- Lindsey Graham, South Carolina
- Chuck Grassley, Iowa
- Bill Hagerty, Tennessee
- John Hoeven, North Dakota
- Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mississippi
- Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma
- John Kennedy, Louisiana
- James Lankford, Oklahoma
- Mike Lee, Utah
- Rob Portman, Ohio
- Jim Risch, Idaho
- Mike Rounds, South Dakota
- Tim Scott, South Carolina
- Richard Shelby, Alabama
- Dan Sullivan, Alaska
- Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania
- Tommy Tuberville, Alabama
- Todd Young, Indiana
Democrats
- Maria Cantwell, Washington
- Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada
- Mark Kelly, Arizona
- Angus King, Maine
- Kyrsten Sinema, Democrat from Arizona
