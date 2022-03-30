Where senators stand on Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination

Washington — The Senate is poised to vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court in the coming weeks, and with the conclusion of her marathon confirmation hearings, a steady flow of senators are revealing whether they will support the first Black woman to be tapped for the nation's highest court.

Jackson needs the backing of a simple majority of senators in order for her nomination to clear the Senate and for the judge to take her seat on the Supreme Court. She is expected to win support from the 48 Democrats and two independents who caucus with Democrats, and Jackson received her first Republican backer Wednesday, when Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced her intent to vote to confirm her to the Supreme Court.

The White House and Democratic leaders have been hoping Jackson will be confirmed with support from senators in both parties, and Collins is so far the only Republican to announce her plan to vote "yes." Other GOP senators who are considered possible votes in support of Jackson, namely Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have not yet said what they will do.

Here is where senators currently stand on Jackson's nomination, according to their most recent comments:

Senators who support Jackson's confirmation

Republicans

Susan Collins, Maine

Democrats

Joe Manchin, West Virginia

Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin

Chuck Schumer, New York

Dick Durbin, Illinois

Michael Bennet, Colorado

Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut

Cory Booker, New Jersey

Sherrod Brown, Ohio

Ben Cardin, Maryland

Tom Carper, Delaware

Bob Casey, Pennsylvania

Chris Coons, Delaware

Tammy Duckworth, Illinois

Dianne Feinstein, California

Kirsten Gillibrand, New York

Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire

Martin Heinrich, New Mexico

John Hickenlooper, Colorado

Mazie Hirono, Hawaii

Tim Kaine, Virginia

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

Patrick Leahy, Vermont

Ben Ray Luján, New Mexico

Ed Markey, Massachusetts

Robert Menendez, New Jersey

Jeff Merkley, Oregon

Chris Murphy, Connecticut

Patty Murray, Washington

Jon Ossoff, Georgia

Alex Padilla, California

Gary Peters, Michigan

Jack Reed, Rhode Island

Jacky Rosen, Nevada

Bernie Sanders, Vermont

Brian Schatz, Hawaii

Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire

Tina Smith, Minnesota

Debbie Stabenow, Michigan

Jon Tester, Montana

Chris Van Hollen, Maryland

Mark Warner, Virginia

Raphael Warnock, Georgia

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts

Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island

Ron Wyden, Oregon

Senators who oppose Jackson's confirmation

Republicans

Mitch McConnell, Kentucky

John Boozman, Arkansas

Mike Braun, Indiana

John Cornyn, Texas

Ted Cruz, Texas

Josh Hawley, Missouri

Ron Johnson, Wisconsin

Cynthia Lummis, Wyoming

Roger Marshall, Kansas

Jerry Moran, Kansas

Rand Paul, Kentucky

Marco Rubio, Florida

Ben Sasse, Nebraska

Rick Scott, Florida

Thom Tillis, North Carolina

John Thune, South Dakota

Roger Wicker, Mississippi

Senators who haven't said

Republicans

Mitt Romney, Utah

Lisa Murkowski, Alaska

John Barrasso, Wyoming

Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee

Roy Blunt, Missouri

Richard Burr, North Carolina

Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia



Bill Cassidy, Louisiana

Tom Cotton, Arkansas



Kevin Cramer, North Dakota

Mike Crapo, Idaho

Steve Daines, Montana

Joni Ernst, Iowa

Deb Fischer, Nebraska

Lindsey Graham, South Carolina

Chuck Grassley, Iowa

Bill Hagerty, Tennessee

John Hoeven, North Dakota

Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mississippi

Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma

John Kennedy, Louisiana



James Lankford, Oklahoma



Mike Lee, Utah

Rob Portman, Ohio

Jim Risch, Idaho

Mike Rounds, South Dakota

Tim Scott, South Carolina

Richard Shelby, Alabama

Dan Sullivan, Alaska



Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania

Tommy Tuberville, Alabama

Todd Young, Indiana

Democrats