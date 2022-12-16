Watch CBS News
Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting government shutdown

By Caroline Linton

/ CBS News

The Senate on Thursday night passed a one-week continuing resolution to fund the government, averting a government shutdown. 

The short-term funding bill will now fund the government through Dec. 23, giving Congress additional time to finish crafting a massive longer-term spending package. 

The bill passed 71-19, and now goes to President Biden's desk for his signature. A similar measure passed the House earlier this week. 

The current continuing resolution to fund the government had been set to expire on Dec. 16. 

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 10:09 PM

