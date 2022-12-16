Senate passes short-term funding bill, averting government shutdown

House passes short-term spending bill as negotiations continue to avert government shutdown

The Senate on Thursday night passed a one-week continuing resolution to fund the government, averting a government shutdown.

The short-term funding bill will now fund the government through Dec. 23, giving Congress additional time to finish crafting a massive longer-term spending package.

The bill passed 71-19, and now goes to President Biden's desk for his signature. A similar measure passed the House earlier this week.

The current continuing resolution to fund the government had been set to expire on Dec. 16.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.