CBS/AP August 22, 2017, 4:49 PM

Senate Judiciary Committee interviews figure behind Trump dossier

Screen grab of Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS

Double Exposure Film Festival, via Facebook

WASHINGTON -- The co-founder of a Washington opposition research firm that produced a dossier of salacious allegations involving President Donald Trump is speaking behind closed doors to congressional investigators.

Glenn Simpson is appearing privately Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a transcribed interview, CBS News' John Nolen confirms.

Simpson runs Fusion GPS, the firm that hired the British intelligence officer who produced the dossier containing allegations of ties between Trump and Russia.

The Senate committee is one of several investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 election and any possible collusion with Trump associates.

The committee this month disclosed that it had received tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Politics

Popular