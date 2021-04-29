Controversial Trump dossier under new scrutiny The FBI and Congress are investigating allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. While associates of the president continue to face questions, there remains no concrete evidence - and CBS News has learned that an infamous but unsubstantiated dossier on President Trump is under new scrutiny. Now, some House Democrats want Christopher Steele, the former British spy responsible for the report, to testify before the House Intelligence Committee. Jeff Pegues joins CBSN to discuss the details.