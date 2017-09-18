Senate candidate Roy Moore talks about racial divide between "reds and yellows"

Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore made an odd comment about strife between "reds and yellows" recently, apparently about Native Americans and Asians, although it's not clear what he was talking about.

"Now we have blacks and whites fighting, reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting," Moore said in video that was given to The Hill by a Republican monitoring the race. "What's going to unite us? What's going to bring us back together? A president? A Congress? No. It's going to be God."

Moore is running against incumbent Sen. Luther Strange, also a Republican, in the GOP runoff election on Sept. 26. The winner of the runoff will face former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones, the Democratic nominee, in the special election on Dec. 12.

After then-Senator Jeff Sessions vacated the seat when he became attorney general, Strange was named to the Senate seat.

Moore was the chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court but was removed twice -- once for defying a federal judge's order to remove a Ten Commandments' monument from the state judicial building. Then, after he was elected again, a judicial discipline panel permanently suspended Moore last year, ruling that he had urged probate judges to deny marriage licenses to gay couples in defiance of the federal courts.

Mr. Trump has endorsed Strange, and on Saturday, he'll travel to Alabama to campaign for him.