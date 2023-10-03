Public funeral service for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to be held at San Francisco City Hall steps

Team coverage: Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90 Team coverage: Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90 08:54

SAN FRANCISCO – Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died last week, will lie in state at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday.

According to the office of the late senator, the public is invited to pay their respects and to sign a condolence book between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Feinstein's decades-long career in public service began at City Hall, when she was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969. She became mayor following the assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk in 1978 and was elected to two terms.

ALSO READ: Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her legacy

Her office said a funeral service for Feinstein will be held at the San Francisco City Hall steps. The public is invited to attend the outdoor service. It will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, and there will be standing room in the Civic Center Plaza.

With the change in venue, space to view the simulcast inside city hall will no longer be provided. It will still be streamed, however, and information on the stream will be announced later in the week.

The funeral service was originally going to be held at the War Memorial and Performing Arts Center in Herbst Theatre, which had limited space.

The senator will be buried at a private, family-only ceremony.

Known for breaking multiple glass ceilings during her long political career, Feinstein died Thursday at the age of 90, hours casting her final vote in the U.S. Senate. First elected to the Senate in 1992, Feinstein became the longest-serving woman in the Senate, as well as the longest-serving senator in California history.