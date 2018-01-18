See Zac Efron as Ted Bundy in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile"

Zac Efron might be best known for playing hunky heartthrobs, but the former Disney Channel and "Neighbors" star is playing notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," and proud of it.

Efron showed off a photo of himself in character on Twitter, and he sure doesn't look like a "Baywatch" lifeguard anymore. Instead, Efron looks somewhat menacing in a black and white shot from the set of the film. Efron captioned the photo, "Meet Ted."

Joe Berlinger, who was nominated for an Oscar for best documentary in 2012, is directing the film, which will be told from the perspective of Bundy's longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer. Kloepfer, after defending Bundy for years, eventually reported him to the police.

Bundy eventually confessed to murdering 30 women. He was put on trial in 1977 and convicted of murder in Colorado. He escaped from prison and was on the run until he was arrested later in Florida. Bundy began confessing to murders allegedly in hopes that it would delay his execution. He was put to death in Florida's electric chair in 1989.

Prosecutors and investigators said Bundy may have been responsible for as many as 100 murders. Even as recently as 2011, police were using his blood sample to try to solve cold cases.

The life of Bundy -- who was known for his charm and good looks -- still remains a fascination in pop culture, with long-lost photos of the killer making headlines last April.