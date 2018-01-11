By Crimesider Staff CBS/AP January 11, 2018, 3:34 PM

Security guards shoot, kill knife-wielding man inside St. Louis cancer center

The scene at Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, where a knife-wielding man was reportedly shot by a security guard Jan. 11, 2018

KMOV

ST. LOUIS -- Two security guards shot and killed a 46-year-old man who was wielding a knife inside a St. Louis cancer center Thursday morning, reports CBS affiliate KMOV.

Police said the incident happened on the 14th floor of the Center for Advanced Medicine at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital. The security guards reportedly fired multiple shots and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident prompted a lockdown of the St. Louis Children's Hospital, which is adjacent to the cancer center. An all-employee alert was sent to hospital staff around 10:40 a.m. that said the lockdown was a precaution, the station reports.

The alert said no one inside the hospital was in danger. Police have said the scene is secured.

KMOV reports the man was a patient at the center and was with his wife at the time. 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Crimesider

Popular