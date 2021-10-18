SEC eyes greater regulation of stock trading after GameStop saga

The Securities and Exchange Commission is weighing new regulations on stock-trading apps after a frenzy in GameStop and other "meme stocks" earlier this year, according to a report issued by the commission Monday.

The video-game retailer's stock saw a massive price surge in January as retail investors poured into the markets, many of them spurred by apps like Robinhood, which allow users to trade stock for free. As the trading devolved into a standoff between ordinary investors who were bidding up prices of the company and hedge funds that were short-selling GameStop, betting the price would fall, Robinhood halted trading in GameStop and dozens of other popular public companies, prompting consumer outrage, a number of lawsuits and a congressional hearing.

Robinhood, which counts 13 million users, promised to "democratize" stock trading but has been criticized for manipulating would-be traders by gamifying aspects of buying and selling stocks in ways that appeal to young investors, and for selling users' order information to larger trading firms that execute their own transactions based on what's known as "order flow."

Monday's report suggests that greater regulation of stock-trading apps is coming, building on months of statements from SEC commissioners.

"Consideration should be given to whether game-like features and celebratory animations that are likely intended to create positive feedback from trading lead investors to trade more than they would otherwise," the report says.

It also takes a shot at the practice of apps like Robinhood selling trading information to larger firms, suggesting that the practice may have incentivized the app to pressure customers to trade more.

"[P]ayment for order flow and the incentives it creates may cause broker-dealers to find novel ways to increase customer trading, including through the use of digital engagement practices," the report noted.

The SEC's report also criticized the long-standing practice off-exchange trading and short selling, noting that "improved reporting of short sales would allow regulators to better track" price dynamics.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler has been critical of the practice of payment for order flow, telling Barron's in August that he favored an outright ban. In September, Gensler told the Senate banking committee that he wanted to crack down on the practice.

"I think we need to take a look at this whole market structure," he said.

"These platforms are now optimizing based upon our Fitbit, based upon our mobile apps, based upon how we drive our cars, they're maximizing based on all this data," he continued. While that could drive innovation, he said, "could it be a conflict as well if they're marketing to everybody differently?"

The SEC this summer issued a request for information on the digital practice of broker-dealers, flagging features like behavioral prompts, differential marketing and game-like features.