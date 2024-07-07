Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID

Washington — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Sunday.

Emhoff tested positive on Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms, Liza Acevedo, the communications director for the second gentleman, said in a statement, which noted that he is fully vaccinated and has received three booster shots.

"He is currently asymptomatic, continuing to work remotely, and remaining away from others at home," Acevedo said. Vice President Kamala Harris has tested negative and remains asymptomatic. Harris and Emhoff appeared with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden at an event to mark the July 4 holiday days ago.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff waves after lighting the torch before the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup at Red Bull Arena on March 15, 2024, in Harrison, New Jersey. Elsa/Getty Images

The Vice President's office recently announced a busy travel schedule for Harris this month, as she participates in a series of events geared toward key groups like women, Black Americans and young people. Harris spoke at an event in Louisiana on Saturday and is slated to appear this week at an event in Texas. She's also scheduled to speak at a campaign event in Nevada this week.