Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

SEC hasn't approved bitcoin ETFs as agency chief says its X account was hacked

By Elizabeth Napolitano

Edited By Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday that a post from the agency on X puportedly approving spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds was fake, saying its account had been breached.

The SEC's official account on the platform, formerly known as Twitter, was "compromised," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a post from his official account on X.

"The @SECGov twitter account was compromised, and an unauthorized tweet was posted," Gensler wrote, adding that the SEC has not yet granted any approvals of the more than a dozen applications by financial firms for the bitcoin ETFs.

Neither the SEC nor X immediately replied to a request for comment. 

The SEC is widely expected to give the green light this week for a number of financial firms, including industry giants BlackRock, Fidelity Investments and Franklin Templeton, to offer spot bitcoin ETFs. The approvals could spur investment in bitcoin and bolster cryptocurrency industry, pouring billions of dollars into the turbulent digital assets market, according to experts.

Elizabeth Napolitano
elizabeth-napolitano-cbsmoneywatch.jpg

Elizabeth Napolitano is a freelance reporter at CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and technology news. She also writes for CoinDesk. Before joining CBS, she interned at NBC News' BizTech Unit and worked on the Associated Press' web scraping team.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 5:49 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.