Chilling photo shows grinning suspect in Scotland stabbing

A man has been arrested for a stabbing incident Monday in Edinburgh, Scotland, after a standoff with police in which he was photographed leaning out a window with a menacing grin.

Police confirmed that a man and a woman were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, including one with apparent stab wounds.

The suspect in a stabbing in Edinburgh, Scotland, grins out a window before his arrest, March 2, 2026. Alan Simpson Photography

Chief Inspector Scott Kennedy of Scotland Police said the incident is not being considered a terror attack.

"I understand what happened was alarming for the local community and I want to reassure the public there is no ongoing wider risk," Kennedy said.

Before he barricaded himself inside, the suspect had been spotted roaming the street with two large knives in his hands.

Our partners at BBC News spoke with two men who described the scene. They reported seeing a man armed with two blood-stained knives outside a shop shortly after the incident began. They then described the suspect reportedly walking towards a school and then later to an apartment building.

Police in a standoff with a stabbing suspect in Edinburgh, Scotland. He was later arrested in the incident that left two people hospitalized. Alan Simpson Photography

A local photographer, Alan Simpson, captured the image of the man grinning widely from a window looking down at the street as bystanders shouted at him and police swarmed the area, Edinburgh Live reported.