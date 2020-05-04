Scarlett Johansson, Halle Berry and other stars take part in epic virtual "fight"

Many of Hollywood's top actresses may be quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean they stop practicing their craft — or kicking butt. Some of the biggest names in show business took part in an epic "fight scene" video last week without ever being in the same room together.

The video was directed, produced and first posted by seasoned stunt double and actress Zoë Bell on Friday. The fast-paced clip shows dozens of female celebrities and stuntwomen "fighting" with each other through the lenses of their cameras.

Bell began the over five-minute long clip sitting on her couch. "I'm so bored. I just want to play with my friends," the New Zealand native said. "Wait a minute, I can play with my friends." She then charges toward the camera and appears to kick it, with the shot cutting to reveal Xena, the warrior princess herself — actress Lucy Lawless. Bell worked with Lawless on the television series "Xena: Warrior Princess" as her stunt double for years, according to IMDb.

Lawless, not one to back down from a battle, acts shocked at her friend's behavior before pulling out Xena's signature weapon, the chakram, and punching the camera. Then, what seems like every actress and stunt woman in the industry joins in on the battle.

Drew Barrymore smacks the camera, Rosario Dawson kicks at the viewer with a smile and Cameron Diaz, after falling onto her groceries, fights back. Florence Pugh uses what appears to be a dog bone to defend herself and Zoe Saldana is sprayed with water before striking back. Halle Berry is hit by horse droppings and falls back into a pool before Scarlett Johansson tosses a medicine ball at the next victim. Margot Robbie even pulled from her recent turn as comic book character Harley Quinn — using Quinn's "Good Night" bat to smack her rival to oblivion.

The video, titled "Boss Bitch Fight Challenge" on Bell's YouTube channel, has garnered over 1,410,000 views. Bell also posted the full clip on Instagram, as did many of the other stars seen battling it out in the epic scene.

The challenge is just one of many viral videos and "challenges" celebrities have been a part of during the coronavirus pandemic. Numerous public figures have taken part in the All In Challenge, a digital fundraiser which is auctioning and raffling off celebrity experiences, big-ticket items and more to help raise money to feed those in need amid the coronavirus crisis. Many famous faces also sang John Lennon's "Imagine" for a video compilation that aimed to make people feel more together, even when they can't be physically.