Sasha Obama reportedly attending University of Michigan

Sasha Obama is leaving Washington, D.C., her home of more than a decade, to start college at the University of Michigan, The Detroit News reported. Former President Barack Obama's younger daughter has reportedly been getting settled in on campus, where classes start next week.

The 18-year-old was seen by fellow students at summer freshman orientation. Sasha, whose real name is Natasha, was spotted again this week accompanied by men believed to be Secret Service agents, The Detroit News reports.

In choosing a Big 10 university, Sasha would be taking a different path than the rest of her family, who all attended Ivy League schools. Big sister Malia is at Harvard University after taking a gap year following high school. The former president graduated from Columbia University and Harvard Law School. Former first lady Michelle Obama graduated from Princeton University and also got a Harvard law degree.

Speculation about Sasha's college choice began after an Instagram photo showed her and two friends on the Ann Arbor campus. There were more reports of sightings as students began moving in for the fall semester.

Sasha Obama in 2016. Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images

"I was walking by pushing a vacuum and she walked out right in front of me," third-year student Zach Lassen told The Detroit News. "I said, 'Excuse me.' It was a crowded hallway with her and some Secret Service dudes."

"It's pretty cool," he added.

University of Michigan spokesman Rick Fitzgerald declined to confirm the presence of the former first daughter.

"We do not have any information to share," he told CBS News, adding, "We're excited about starting another academic year. We welcome all students to campus and wish them all much success in their time at U-M."

A spokeswoman for Michelle Obama also declined to comment to The Detroit News on Wednesday.

When Mr. Obama left the White House, he said the family would stay in Washington, D.C. until Sasha graduated from high school at Sidwell Friends School. Now that she is moving on to college, it is unclear whether her parents also plan to move on.