Malia Obama moves into Harvard University

The Obamas were spotted on Harvard University's campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Tuesday for the school's official freshman move-in day.

The eldest daughter, Malia Obama, is headed back to school after her gap year, and former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were on-site to help, The Boston Globe reports.

Images of Mr. and Mrs. Obama around campus quickly circulated on social media Tuesday.

The 19-year-old spent her gap year traveling and interning with the Weinstein Company film studio. In the past, she's worked on the set of the HBO show "Girls" and as a production assistant on Halle Berry-led CBS show sci-fi series "Extant."

Boston Globe reporter Steve Annear says he attempted to interview Malia on Tuesday, but she "politely declined."

Last year, Mr. Obama said that he's proud of his daughter, but he would "miss her terribly" when she's gone.

"This is my first one leaving and my daughters are wonderful, and one of the great pleasures of being in the White House is because I live above the store, I've been able to spend every night that I'm in town with them," Mr. Obama told CBS affiliate WKRC-TV in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"I'm going to miss her terribly," he admitted. "But she is well-prepared, she is going to do great things -- and as Michelle reminds us, our job is to make sure they don't need us anymore."

Classes at Harvard University are scheduled to begin on August 30.