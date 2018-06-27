Sarah Sanders to receive temporary Secret Service protection at home

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will receive U.S. Secret Service protection at her home on a temporary basis, sources familiar with the matter tell CBS News.

The anticipated protection comes after Sanders, one of the most visible members of Mr. Trump's White House, was refused service at the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, Friday night. Sanders said she was told to leave the restaurant in a tweet Saturday, and the incident snowballed to dominate social media and much of the news cycle.

The Secret Service is not commenting on the matter of Sanders' home protection, which was first reported by NBC News.

Sources said it is possible other White House staff members will receive similar protection. President Trump can personally sign off on additional protections for members of the White House staff.

Last week, protesters confronted Homeland Secretary Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen outside a Mexican restaurant in Washington. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, were confronted by a small group of protesters Tuesday evening.

The Sanders incident in particular has renewed debates about political civility.

Jeff Pegues contributed reporting.