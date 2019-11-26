"Cave Fire" explodes in California mountains, threatens homes

A wind-driven brushfire that erupted in the Los Padres National Forest in mountains above Santa Barbara Monday quickly grew to more than 3,300 acres, reports CBS Santa Maria, California affiliate KCOY-TV. Smoke and flames from the "Cave Fire" were visible from Santa Barbara.

The Associated Press said the blaze was threatening homes near the town of Goleta, north of Santa Barbara. A fire in the coastal city destroyed 13 homes last year.

"Cave Fire" in mountains above Santa Barbara on November 25, 2019 KCOY-TV

Emergency alerts were sent out to mobile devices and reverse 911 calls were issued to residents in the area of the flames, KCOY said.

CBS Los Angeles tweeted an update early Tuesday:

#CaveFire UPDATE: Approximately 3,300 acres burned, 2,400 structures threatened, more than 6,000 under mandatory evacuation, power outages affecting more than 1,000 and a local emergency has been declared (Photos by Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire) https://t.co/9l79t1pkNh pic.twitter.com/T027G80SeJ — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 26, 2019

KCOY said it was zero percent contained.

The AP said the fire was burning through dry, brushy canyons and ridges. Winds were clocked at 30 mph and forecasts called for occasional 60 to 70 mph gusts into Tuesday morning, but rain was expected later in the day.

At least one structure might have caught fire, KCOY said.

Local agencies filled social media with views of the fire:

#CaveFire- Fire activity as seen from Painted Cave Road north of CA Hwy-154 looking East. pic.twitter.com/fq3Hs5V2z5 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 26, 2019

#CaveFire- Scenes from the fire lines off CA Hwy-154 approximately 3 miles north of Santa Barbara. pic.twitter.com/Rb1JSaq6M9 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 26, 2019