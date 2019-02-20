It's Samsung's turn to reveal its newest smartphone lineup

San Francisco - Samsung is expected to show off its newest smartphones Wednesday, the latest effort by a phone maker to come up with new features compelling enough to end a sales slump.

The new models expected in San Francisco will commemorate the 10th anniversary of Samsung's first smartphone.

Samsung is also expected to provide a glimpse at a highly anticipated smartphone with a foldable screen.

The high-profile event, called Samsung Unpacked, will begin at 11 a.m. Pacific Time at the Bill Graham Auditorium in San Francisco.

CNET noted that "Nothing has been officially confirmed, but we expect a new Galaxy S10 with a hole-punch notched screen and a Galaxy S10 Plus with three-rear cameras. There should also be a budget Galaxy S10E to rival Apple's iPhone XR and Galaxy Buds to rival Apple's AirPods. And, for good measure, there's the 5G Galaxy phone and a sneak peek at the Samsung's foldable Galaxy X phone."

Leaks galore



The tech website also raised the issue of just how little the Samsung product reveals may surprise, given the amount of "persistent, comprehensive and probably-extremely-accurate series of leaks" that have proceeded today's event.

Samsung might also be worried about how hard it may be to get consumers excited about new smartphones, considering Apple's latest experience. Tim Cook & Co. touted the iPhone's 10th-anniversary edition as a breakthrough when it was released in late 2017. But the iPhone X isn't selling as well as analysts hoped, partly because it carried a $1,000 price tag.

Smartphones made in recent years also haven't made dramatic improvements from earlier models. The lull in innovation has given consumers little incentive to dump their current devices and buy something new.