Can you register to vote on Election Day 2024? Map shows states where same-day registration is an option

As election day nears, here are some of the biggest voting myths

More than 78 million voters cast their ballots early in the 2024 election, but millions more are expected to turn out to vote on Election Day. In some states, voter registration deadlines have already passed, but nearly half the states plus the District of Columbia allow same-day registration on Election Day for those who still want to register and vote.

In recent years, many states have offered multiple ways for people to register to vote or update their registration, to make the process simpler and more convenient.

"The good news is that it's easier to register than ever across the United States," CBS News election law contributor David Becker told "CBS Mornings" in September.

All voters can check their registration status by going to vote.gov.

Here is a look at the states that offer same-day registration, plus details on the various options and deadlines in all states.

Which states allow same-day voter registration in 2024?

Nearly half the states, plus the District of Columbia, allow same-day registration on Election Day. Among the other variations on this way of registering, several states offered same-day registration periods that ended before Election Day, but then also offer same-day registration on Election Day.

Here are the states allowing same-day voter registration and their dates for the 2024 election:

Deadlines to register in advance in person, by mail or online in each state

The deadlines for advance voter registration (as opposed to same-day registration) passed in some states in October, while others allow it as late as Election Day. In the map below, you can see the advance deadlines in your state for in-person, mail or online registration:

Voter registration options in each state

In addition to the traditional method of registering in person, many states have online registration, same-day voter registration and automatic voter registration. Same-day voter registration enables people to vote on the same day that they register during early voting periods and in many states, even on Election Day.

About half the states offer automatic voter registration. This means individuals are automatically registered to vote when they go to specific government agencies, like the department of motor vehicles, and obtain a driver's license or ID. Those who wish to opt out of automatic registration may do so. The Center for Election Innovation & Research, which is led by Becker, has more information about registration and deadlines for the 2024 elections.

Here's a map that shows the registration options in each state:

(Note: After Hurricane Helene, South Carolina extended its deadline for voter registration to Oct. 14.)

How to check if you're registered to vote

If you're not sure about your voter registration status, the National Association of Secretaries of State has links on its website for election resources in each state so you can check.