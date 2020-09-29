Two dead after hostage situation in Salem, Oregon

Two victims, including an 11-year-old boy, were pronounced dead after a hostage situation in Salem, Oregon, state police said Tuesday. The suspect also died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Marion County deputies were dispatched to a home around 12:30 p.m. on Monday over reports that an armed man was keeping people hostage inside a home, according to CBS affiliate KOIN. The deputies were able to make contact with the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Jose Jesus Lopez-Tinoco, in an attempt to resolve the situation, police said. But after hearing gunshots, officers forced their way into the home.

One officer fired "a yet to be determined number of rounds" during the rescue, police said.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Once inside the residence, police found two deceased victims — an 11-year-old and a 24-year-old — who were killed by gunshot wounds. The 11-year-old's name was not released, but the 24-year-old was identified as Diari Bustos-Bustos. Lopez-Tinoco was also found dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

A 43-year-old woman, Laura Rocio-Bustos, was transported to the hospital with "serious injuries" and a gunshot wound. An uninjured 13-year-old boy was also rescued from the residence.

Deputy Ricky Kittleson, who has been with the Marion County Sheriff's Office for two years, has been placed on administrative leave as per protocol in officer-involved shootings, police said.

Police did not disclose a motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.