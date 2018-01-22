SAG Awards 2018 highlights

    • Kristen Bell

      Host Kristen Bell speaks on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards.

      Click through to see more big moments from the show. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Maya Rudolph and Kristen Bell

      Maya Rudolph (L) and Kristen Bell on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • William H. Macy

      William H. Macy accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for "Shameless" at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Connie Britton and Mandy Moore

      Connie Britton (L) and Mandy Moore speak on stage while presenting the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • "Veep"

      The cast of "Veep" accept the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 2018 SAG Awards. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Sarah Silverman

      Sarah Silverman speaks on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Allison Janney

      Allison Janney accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "I, Tonya" at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams

      Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams speak on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Laura Linney

      Laura Linney presents outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role at the SAG Awards. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Sam Rockwell

      Sam Rockwell accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Megan Mullally and Gina Rodriguez

      Megan Mullally and Gina Rodriguez (R) speak on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Alexander Skarsgard

      Alexander Skarsgard accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries for "Big Little Lies" at the 2018 SAG Awards. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Gabrielle Carteris

      SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris speaks on stage.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Mary J. Blige and Jason Clarke

      Mary J. Blige and Jason Clarke speak on stage about "Mudbound" at the SAG Awards. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Marisa Tomei and Rosanna Arquette

      Marisa Tomei and Rosanna Arquette (R) speak on stage about the silence breakers of Hollywood at the 2018 SAG Awards. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Nicole Kidman

      Nicole Kidman accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries for "Big Little Lies" at the 2018 SAG Awards.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf

      Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf (R) speak on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Rita Moreno

      Rita Moreno speaks on stage while presenting the lifetime achievement award to Morgan Freeman.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Rita Moreno and Morgan Freeman

      Actress Rita Moreno presents the lifetime achievement award to Morgan Freeman at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Morgan Freeman

      Morgan Freeman accepts the lifetime achievement award. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Morgan Freeman

      Morgan Freeman accepts the lifetime achievement award from actress Rita Moreno at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash

      Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash present at the 2018 SAG Awards.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Sterling K. Brown accepts award

      Olivia Munn (L) and Niecy Nash present Sterling K. Brown with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "This Is Us."

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Sterling K. Brown

      Sterling K. Brown accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "This Is Us" at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Kelly Marie Tran and Dakota Fanning

      Kelly Marie Tran (L) and Dakota Fanning speak on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Felicity Huffman

      Felicity Huffman speaks on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

      Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson (R) present outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the 2018 SAG Awards. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • "This is Us"

      Milo Ventimiglia (C) and the rest of the cast receive the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for "This is Us."

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Geena Davis

      Geena Davis speaks on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Gary Oldman

      Gary Oldman accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "Darkest Hour."

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Halle Berry

      Halle Berry speaks on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Frances McDormand

      Frances McDormand accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • "The Big Sick"

      Actors Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Kumail Nanjiani and Ray Romano (L to R) introduce a look at "The Big Sick" at the 2018 SAG Awards. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

      Frances McDormand (at microphone) speaks accompanied by the rest of they cast after they were presented the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

      Frances McDormand (at microphone) celebrates while accompanied by the rest of the cast after they were presented the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters