Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke won't seek reelection, becoming latest GOP retirement

Washington — Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana announced Monday he will not run for reelection, becoming the latest Republican to retire ahead of what could be a tough midterm cycle for the party.

"I have made the decision to leave office at the end of my fourth term and not seek re-election," Zinke said in a letter announcing the move. "I do not take this decision lightly and have informed President Trump, the Governor, and senior leadership of this difficult but necessary decision."

Zinke cited health issues from his time as a Navy SEAL as the driving factor for his decision, saying he risked missing votes in the future as he recovers from medical treatment.

"While my belief in term limits for elected office is a consideration, I have quietly undergone multiple surgeries since I returned to Congress and unfortunately face several more immediately after leaving office," he said. "The injuries sustained from a career in Special Operations are not immediately life threatening, but the repair cannot be deferred any longer and recovery will require considerable time with my wife Lola and my family."

Zinke has represented Montana in Congress since 2015, taking a hiatus from 2017 to 2019 to lead the Department of Interior during President's Trump's first term. He resigned from the Cabinet role amid ethics investigations.

More than 30 House Republicans have announced their retirements thus far. In recent months, the party has faced constant hurdles with its increasingly narrow majority.