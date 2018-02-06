Ryan Seacrest speaks out about harassment allegations

Ryan Seacrest is writing about what happened after a woman accused him of misconduct in November. The TV personality wrote a guest column for Billboard talking about his experience, saying that he was falsely accused of harassment.

Seacrest said that in November, he received a letter from the lawyer of a former show stylist who claimed Seacrest "mistreated her more than a decade ago" when they worked together. The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host said that it was "gut-wrenching" to have his workplace conduct in question.

"I've always aimed to treat all of my colleagues with honesty, respect, kindness and compassion," he wrote.

"I knew, regardless of the confidence I had that there was no merit to the allegations, my name would likely soon appear on the lists of those suspected of despicable words and deeds," he continued. "The pressures of our overflowing newsfeeds would insist on it."

Seacrest said he was confident an investigation would prove his accuser wrong. He said he shared the accusation with the network and agreed to cooperate with an inquiry.

"On Feb. 1, I received notice that an independent third party found the claims to be unsubstantiated and that there was no evidence of wrongdoing on my part," said Seacrest.

Though the TV host emphasized that he is "amazed at the bravery" of victims for coming forward, he also urged people to give those who are accused "the opportunity for a swift and fair review."

Seacrest promised to help spotlight those who need to be heard.

"My job is to listen," he said. "Beyond listening, which I will continue in earnest, I also will ask questions and try to help voices be heard. It isn't lost on me that my platforms — radio, TV, social media — can be powerful conduits for change."