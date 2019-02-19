It's Ruth Bader Ginsburg's first day back on the bench

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returned to the bench Tuesday for the first day since undergoing lung surgery in December.

Ginsburg returned to work last week, but Tuesday marks her first day presiding from the bench for oral arguments. The 85-year-old Ginsburg missed six days of arguments and three private conferences while she worked from home, recuperating from the surgery.

Ginsburg made her first public appearance since the surgery earlier this month when she attended a musical account of her life put on by her daughter-in-law and other musicians.

Artist's sketch of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hearing arguments on Feb. 19, 2019. Bill Hennessey

According to the Supreme Court, Ginsburg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy in late December in New York City. Two cancerous nodules were discovered when the justice went in for rib fractures sustained in a November fall. The court said there was no evidence of any remaining disease after the surgery.

Ginsburg returns to a busy few months for the highest court, including reviewing a challenge to the Trump administration's decision to include a question about citizenship to the 2020 census.