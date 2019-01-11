Ruth Bader Ginsburg's recovery "on track"

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be absent from oral arguments at the high court again next week continue to work from home next week as she recuperates from cancer surgery in December. She missed oral arguments for the first time in more than 25 years last week.

Ginsburg's recovery is "on track," according to the Supreme Court. She underwent surgery on Dec. 21 to remove two cancerous growths from her left lung. As was the case last week, she'll participate in the "consideration and decision of the cases on the basis of the briefs and the transcripts of oral arguments," Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in an emailed statement. "Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required," Arberg said.

Ginsburg had two earlier cancer surgeries in 1999 and 2009 that did not cause her to miss court sessions. She also has broken ribs on at least two occasions.