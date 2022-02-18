Shelling intensifies in eastern Ukraine amid concern Russia's creating a pretext for an invasion

Kyiv — Ukrainian forces and the pro-Russian separatists they're fighting in the country's east reported a second day of increased shelling on Friday. Western leaders say an escalation in the fighting in Ukraine's Donbas region — which has simmered for almost eight years — could be part of Russian efforts to create a pretext to invade.

The reports come as America's defense chief said the United States had still seen no drawdown of the Russian forces massed around Ukraine's borders. The U.S. envoy to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which was meeting in Germany on Friday, said the Russian deployment around Ukraine's borders had actually swelled to between 169,000 and 190,000 troops — the biggest military buildup in Europe since World War II.

"Although Russia has announced it is moving its forces back to garrison, we have yet to see that. In fact, we see more forces moving into that region, that border region," U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said during a press conference alongside his Polish counterpart on Friday. "We also see them going through, continuing to prepare, by doing things you'd expect elements — military elements — to do as they were preparing to launch an attack."

But Russia continued issuing new claims that some of its soldiers and weapons were returning to their bases after planned military exercises, even as the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin would personally oversee massive naval drills on Saturday involving the country's nuclear forces.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave a stark assessment of the situation to the U.N. Security Council, saying Washington believed Russia was planning a full-scale attack on Ukraine. He echoed what President Joe Biden had said, that the U.S. believes Russia is trying to manufacture an excuse for war.

"We have reason to believe they are engaged in a false-flag operation to have an excuse to go in," Mr. Biden said.

The president is scheduled to host a call on Friday with the leaders of NATO, the European Union, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Romania.

The Russians have responded with proposed dates for late next week, which we are accepting, provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine. If they do invade in the coming days, it will make clear they were never serious about diplomacy. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) February 18, 2022

Blinken, meanwhile, was in Munich with Vice President Kamala Harris for a security conference, but his spokesman announced overnight that he is now scheduled to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "late next week," unless Russia invades.

Even the news of their meeting — and the timing of it — appeared to calm turmoil in financial markets, which have been on edge over the possibility of war in Europe.