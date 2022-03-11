Ukrainian official pushes U.S. and NATO to help, urges "bigger powers" not to fear "crazy" Vladimir Putin

Kyiv — CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata asked Ukraine's Minister of Culture and Information Policy, Oleksandr Tkachenko, how he thinks his country's troops are managing as they battle to keep Russia's invading forces from taking major cities and as Russian artillery pummels civilian infrastructure.

Tkachenko vowed that the people of Ukraine would never give up, but he said they urgently need more big weapons, including aircraft and missile defense systems. The minister reiterated calls for the U.S. and its NATO allies to declare and enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, to stop Russia's aerial bombardment. Washington and other capitals have ruled that out, fearing it could lead to a much wider war if Western and Russian aircraft went head-to-head.

"That's the most important things which we need right now, and, of course, financial support, because [Ukraine's] economy is not in the best shape," he said.

Arguing that his country is in not just at war with Russia, but in a "fight for freedom in Europe," Tkachenko pleaded with Western powers not to fear Russia.

"If Ukrainians are not afraid of Russia, why should states and bigger powers should [be] afraid [of] this crazy guy sitting in a bunker?" he asked, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "This is not about nuclear war, this is about defense of Ukraine… It's who was killed yesterday in Mariupol in this maternity hospital that was bombed, and when you see eyes of kids that have flown to Poland and that are now without parents, then you should tell them why not impose a no-fly zone, or why you are not giving us aircrafts and air defense system right now."

