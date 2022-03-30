U.S. warns that Russia may "detain" Americans, urges them to leave

The State Department has issued a travel advisory warning that Moscow "may single out and detain U.S. citizens in Russia" and repeating earlier warnings for Americans not to travel to the country.

The warning was "due to the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces" as well as the potential for harassment of U.S. citizens by Russian authorities, the travel advisory said, repeating calls for Americans traveling or living in Russia to leave "immediately."

It comes days after a U.S. diplomat was able to visit detained basketball star Brittney Griner, who has been held in Russian custody for more than a month.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was detained at a Moscow airport on February 17 on charges of carrying vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage.

After being apprehended, Griner was immediately placed in a detention center, and last week a Russian court extended her arrest until May 19. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

The arrest came as relations between Moscow and the West hit rock bottom over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Biden administration has led the Western response to the invasion, leveling unprecedented sanctions against Moscow and funneling weapons and aid to Kyiv.

The State Department warning pointed out that, "U.S. citizens should note that U.S. credit and debit cards no longer work in Russia, and options to electronically transfer funds from the United States are extremely limited as a result of sanctions imposed on Russian banks. There are reports of cash shortages within Russia.

"Limited commercial flight options and overland routes by car and bus are still open and available. If you wish to depart Russia, you should make arrangements on your own as soon as possible. The U.S. Embassy has severe limitations on its ability to assist U.S. citizens, and conditions, including transportation options, may suddenly become even more limited. U.S. citizens who are able to depart Russia for another country and are in need of emergency assistance upon arrival may contact a U.S. embassy or consulate in that country."