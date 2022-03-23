State Department official says detained WNBA star Brittney Griner is "in good condition"

A State Department official has confirmed that an embassy official was granted access to see detained WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner was detained at a Russia airport on February 19 after officials claimed they found vape cartridges in her luggage.

"Within the past couple hours, an official from our embassy has been granted consular access to Brittney Griner," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told CNN on Wednesday. "Our official found Brittney Griner to be in good condition and we will continue to do everything we can to see to it that she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal."

Russian officials said in March that the cartridges found in Griner's possession held an oil derived from cannabis, a charge which can result in up to 10 years in prison in Russia. On March 18, a Russian court extended the star's detention to May 19. She is being held in a pre-trial detention center near Moscow, where she will stay until her next court appearance.

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury reaches for a rebound during the game against the Indiana Fever at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on September 6, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. / Getty Images

As Russia has continued its attack on Ukraine, the State Department has issued a "do not travel" advisory to the country, urging American citizens to leave because of the "potential for harassment" by Russian government security officials.

Griner was in Russia playing for the team UMMC Ekaterinburg, which she has done for the past seven years. Russian teams offer WNBA players like Griner an opportunity to make additional money during the U.S' off season. The 31-year-old, who won a national championship at Baylor, a WNBA championship and two Olympic gold medals, makes almost $1 million per season in Russia, according to the Associated Press.

Griner's detainment has been denounced by several major American politicians and sports organizations. Texas congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee called Russia's arrest of Griner "illegal" and said Putin is using the basketball star to "threaten the West and threaten the United States."

Meanwhile, Griner's friends and family to await her return.

"People say "stay busy," Griner's wife Cherelle Griner wrote on Instagram. "Yet, there's not a task in this world that could keep any of us from worrying about you. My heart, our hearts, are all skipping beats everyday that goes by. I miss your voice. I miss your presence. You're our person! There are no words to express this pain. I'm hurting, we're hurting. We await the day to love on you as a family."

Christopher Brito contributed to this report.