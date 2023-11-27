Russia places spokesperson for Facebook parent Meta on wanted list

Russia has placed Meta spokesperson Andy Stone on a wanted list as the Kremlin strives to control the message at home in its ongoing war against Ukraine.

Stone "is wanted under an article of the Russian Criminal Code," Russian state news agency Tass reported on Sunday, citing an online search of the list maintained by the Russian Ministry of Interior.

Stone was put on the wanted list in February 2022, but Russian authorities had not said anything publicly about the matter until last week, according to Tass and Mediazona, an independent news outlet co-founded by two members of the Russian band Pussy Riot.

In his current position at Meta for nearly 10 years, Stone previously worked in communication roles for Democratic organizations and lawmakers, including former California Senator Barbara Boxer, according to his profile on LinkedIn.

After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February of 2022, Meta limited the scope of Russian state-sponsored news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms, with Stone announcing temporary changes to Meta's hate speech policy to allow for "forms of political expression that would normally violate (its) rules, like violent speech such as 'death to the Russian invaders.'"

The Kremlin followed up by banning use of the sites as well as Twitter, now called X.

The Russian criminal probe started in March 2022 "In view of calls for violence and murders against Russians in connection with actions of Meta employees," according to Tass. "Stone said at that time in the social network that Meta temporarily lifted the ban on calls for violence against the Russian servicemen," the state-run organization reported.

At the same time, Stone tweeted that "credible calls for violence against Russian civilians" would remain banned.

In April 2022, Russia also formally barred Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg from entering the country, the Associated Press noted.

Meta did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment.

Russian authorities in October had labeled Meta as a "terrorist and extremist" organization, saying the U.S. tech company's actions were akin to condoning violence against Russians. The move was viewed as a step toward potential criminal charges against Russians using its platforms, the AP said. The platforms are now only available to Russians via VPN.

A Russian court in mid-November ordered Stone arrested in absentia for promoting aiding terrorism, both Mediazona and Tass reported.