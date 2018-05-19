Meet royal wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski

The official photographer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is a Polish prince himself. Alexi Lubomirski took the couple's official engagement photos and has also photographed celebrities like Beyoncé, Angelina Jolie and Julia Roberts.

"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King spoke to him about the assignment he considers the biggest of his career.

"Three months ago I had the other biggest assignment in my career," Lubomirski said. "I was more than happy to have done the royal engagement pictures. Then we were, luckily enough, my wife and I were lucky enough, to be invited to the wedding."

"How is that going to work physically? What's your – what's your game plan physically to get that accomplished?" King asked.

"Don't panic. From the chapel, while they go on the carriage ride around Windsor, we're gonna run from the chapel to the area where we're shooting, and everything's already set up," he said.

As for any nerves? Just the normal amount.

"It's funny, with the engagement pictures, nobody knew that I was doing the pictures, so there was zero pressure. … This one, everybody knows, and I'm getting lots of wonderfully lovely comments from around the world via social media. But no, just a healthy amount of nerves and adrenaline pumping."